Trump's Doctor: 'Hid Cauliflowers In His Mashed Potatoes To Make Him Eat Healthy'

In a bizarre revelation, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, on Wednesday revealed that his team 'were putting cauliflower into US President Donald Trump's mashed potatoes', in a bid to make him eat healthier, as per international reports. Jackson, in a New York Times interview, was asked what was his biggest regret during his stint as President Donald Trump's doctor - to which he replied 'unable to get Trump to exercise more'. The retired Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson is currently running for Congress in Texas’ 13th District, as per reports.

Trump heads to South Carolina before Democratic primary

Trump's doctor: 'Hid cauliflower in his mashed potatoes'

"The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to," said Dr. Jackson to the Times. He added, "But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes." He did not clarify if Trump knew about the vegetables being sneaked into his food.

Court halts Trump asylum policy, then suspends its own order

Dr. Jackson's praise for 'Trump's incredible genes'

Jackson, who joined the White House medical team in 2006 has served three presidents - George Bush Jr., Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. In his first annual physical exam of Trump, Jackson had stated that 'Trump had incredible genes' and that 'he had done exceedingly well on a cognitive test, before adding 'if he had adhered to a better diet over the past 20 years, he could have lived to be 200'. In his recent interview, Dr. Jackson said that he could not achieve his aim to make President Trump lose 10-15 pounds.

Trump, who was impressed by Dr. Jackson had shortly after nominated Dr. Jackson to head the Veteran Affairs department. His nomination was dropped after allegations were levelled against Jackson for over-dispensing drugs to political aides and lawmakers that his nickname was “Candyman". In 2018, Jackson withdrew his nomination and returned to duty with the White House Medical Unit but did not serve as Physician to the President.

Trump pushing for three-way arms control with Russia, China

Trump's love for fastfood

Trump who is a non-alcoholic teetotaller and avoids coffee, is reportedly a big fan of fast foods and Diet Coke. Notably during one of the US government shut down - which included a shut down of the White House kitchens - Trump ordered a complete fast-food feast of pizzas, 1000 Hamburgers and fries for dinner while hosting college football champions -Clemson Tigers University. Moreover, Trump reportedly has a "little red button" in the Resolute Desk which when pushed, prompts the staff to serve him with a fresh Diet Coke.

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitarian tragedy' in Idlib