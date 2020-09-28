Trump's Ex-campaign Manager Hospitalised After Trying To Harm Self: Report

US President Donald Trump's former campaign official Brad Parscale was admitted to hospital on September 27 after he reportedly tried to harm himself with guns. According to CNBC, Parscale's wife informed the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, who then arrived at his home and negotiated with the 44-year-old to give up the weapons. FLDP, Florida in a statement informed that Parscale had multiple guns when the police officers arrived at his home.

According to reports, Parscale was hospitalised under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, commonly known as the Baker Act. As per the law, any individual can be taken to the hospital for examination, voluntarily or involuntarily, if there is evidence that the person has a mental illness, or if he or she is trying to harm self or others. Furthers details about the case are still not available.

Parscale's demotion

Parscale was removed by Trump as his campaign manager in July this year and was replaced with his deputy Bill Stepien. Parscale was managing Trump's reelection campaign since 2018. As per reports, Parscale was removed after Trump's controversial Tusla rally this June, where the President had claimed that the rally would attract a huge crowd on the basis of a comment made by Parscale that millions of tickets have been sold for the event.

However, the rally saw far fewer people in attendance than expected following which Trump removed Parscale as his campaign manager and demoted him to the position of senior advisor.

