Trump's Firm In Talks To Host Lucrative Saudi-funded 'Super Golf League': Report

Golf courses owned by ex-US President Donald Trump could host controversial leagues funded by Saudi Arabia, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. At least three sources of the new publication revealed that talks between the Trump Organization and LIV Golf Investments (a Saudi-funded body) are in full swing to hold events in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Doral in Florida.

As per the report, Trump had spokes to Greg Norman, the two-time British Open champion and the former president's "close friend," who heads LIV.

The Trump Organization discusses deal with Saudi-backed body

The hosting of Saudi-backed leagues will turn out to be highly disputable given the Middle-East nation's questionable record of human rights abuse. In addition, the US President also has a history of impeachment, twice. The second impeachment was due to alleged involvement in inciting January 6, 2021, Capitol riot after he was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Elections. On the other hand, the deal, if done, will also come at a time when Trump's golf properties are wounded in investigations over manipulation for tax evasion. Meanwhile, as Trump, the Saudi Arabia government and LIV Golf Investments have refused to divulge details on the talks, the ex-US president's spokesperson shed light on the matter.

“It certainly sounds possible given the fact that President Trump owns some of the most beautiful and renowned golf courses in the world – from the cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes to the majestic rolling hills of Bedminster and, of course, the iconic Doral property," Taylor Budowich, Trump's spokesperson said, as quoted by WP.

Saudi golf gambit stirs controversy amid Riyadh's abysmal human rights abuse record

Talks revolving around the golf event deal have stirred a massive controversy as Riyadh for a long time has been accused of human rights abuse. The allegations intensified after the murder, dismemberment, and disposal of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. "We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay," Alan Shipnuck, the author of a forthcoming unauthorized biography of Mickelson, quoted US golfer Phil Mickelson as saying. As per the WP report, the killing was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also said to be a key ally of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

Image: AP/Unsplash(representative)