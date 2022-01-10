Trump's Foe Georgia Governor Kemp Hails Ex-POTUS For 'all His Efforts' For State: Report

In the latest development, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stated that he is grateful to former US President Donald Trump for "everything he did to help Georgia," despite their differences over the last presidential election. Kemp stated that he never uttered a bad word about the former President, Axios reported.

Kemp also supported the new voting rules, which were put in place shortly after the 2020 presidential election to ensure security and transparency. He hoped that Georgia's forthcoming midterm elections would be free and fair.

"I didn't hear a word about voter suppression or any other difficulties during the recently concluded mayoral elections in Georgia," Kemp added.

Ex-POTUS Donald Trump slammed Georgia Governor

After Kemp certified Georgia's 2020 election results, Trump had slammed him, calling him "a complete and horrible disaster." In addition, the former President chose to take revenge by endorsing Republican contender and former US Senator David Perdue in the gubernatorial election against Kemp. Trump even suggested that Stacey Abrams, the Democratic Party's candidate for governor, would be a better choice for governor than Kemp.

"I thought it was ludicrous that Trump would think that. But I believe we should leave it to the voters to decide. Not many Republicans believe Stacey Abrams will be a good governor or President," Kemp told Axios.

Kemp also responded to Perdue's recent claims that he would not have signed the certification of Georgia's 2020 election results, saying that the Constitution does not state 'I can.' "It says 'I shall,' so that's exactly what I did. I abided by the law," he added as per the American news outlet. Although Trump has maintained that he won "quite substantially" in Georgia, claiming at least 5,000 ballots were cast on behalf of persons who had died. State officials, on the other hand, have strongly refuted it, even after state election officials identified four ballots cast on behalf of deceased voters, news agency Sputnik reported.

Trump lost by nearly 12,000 votes in Georgia against his rival Joe Biden

It should be mentioned here that Trump lost nearly 12,000 votes in Georgia against his rival Joe Biden in the last presidential election, as per official statistics. Trump's team has also lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. However, the former President continues to claim that Democrats 'rigged' the election. Notably, the 59th quadrennial presidential election in the United States was held in 2020, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeating incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Biden won almost 81 million votes, the most ever voted for a presidential candidate in the United States, Sputnik reported.

(Image: AP)