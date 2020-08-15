Donald Trump's Former Attorney's Tell-all Memoir To Provide New Insight

Weeks ago a judge in the US had ruled that Michael Cohen has been sent back to prison in retaliation to the fact that he was planning to release a book/memoir detailing his time as US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. According to reports, Michael Cohen is now moving forward with his tell-all memoirs "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump," which has now been made available for pre-order.

Cohen's book is incredibly 'damning'

In a recent tweet, Michael Cohen stated that he has waited a long time to share his story with the world and that that time has finally come. As per reports, the book will be released on September 8 by Skyhorse Publishing. Skyhorse statement has stated that Michael Cohen’s book ‘Disloyal’ is an incredibly damning and the political horror story of the century. They have also added the book contains secrets and information not available in newspapers or on social media and comes from a person who has worked with Donald Trump for a decade.

As per reports, in the forward of the book, Cohen has described the current US President as a ‘mob boss’ who he thinks would not care if Cohen died. He added that Cohen began writing his tell-all memoir during his time in prison in New York. White House representative Brian Morgenstern, on the other hand, has severely criticised the book and has stated that Cohen’s book is a work of fiction and that Cohen has repeatedly admitted to lying but now wants people to believe him as he can make money of book sales.

The day has finally arrived. I have waited a long time to share my truth. To read the foreword and pre-order my book DISLOYAL, visit https://t.co/Va4Rt0Zear — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 13, 2020

According to reports, Trump’s former attorney is currently serving the last two years of his three-year sentence for campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, he will be spending the last two years of his sentence at home. Cohen’s charges stemmed from his attempts to arrange payouts for Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal during the 2016 presidential election in an effort to stop them from speaking out against Trump.

