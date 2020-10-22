Trump's NSA Says China Plans To Monopolise All Important Sectors Of 21st Century

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser accused China of stealing coronavirus research and warned about its plan to monopolise every important industry of the 21st century. In a bold keynote speech via videolink at Atlantic Future Forum, Robert O’Brien said that China used cyber-enabled espionage to steal coronavirus research while calling for international cooperation.

“The CCP is seeking dominance in all domains and sectors... (and) plans to monopolise every industry that matters to the 21st century,” O’Brien told top British and US military and intelligence officials.

The United States and other NATO allies have been wary of the shift in the balance of power with the rise of China and the concessions after Beijing’s membership to the World Trade Organisation. The national security adviser noted that China was granted concessions by the West, believing it would open up economically and politically, which never happened.

“Sadly, those are promises that to this day it has not kept. Instead, the CCP leaders doubled down on their totalitarian approach and mercantilist, state-dominated economy,” he added.

Read: IMF Warns Of Negative Impact Of Deteriorating US-China Trade Relations On COVID Recovery

Read: Rahul Gandhi Doubles Down On 'China Occupied Indian Land' Claim, Alleges PM's Inaction

Senior officials from government and industry in the UK and US have been meeting onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth for the annual Atlantic Future Forum. They discussed a range of areas where the two countries can increase cooperation. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement that the forum offers a space to discuss how defence industries can provide a battle-winning edge while developing the economies through trade and exports.

Past attacks

O’Brien had earlier compared Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russia’s brutal dictator Joseph Stalin. He had said that the political ideology which was discarded by Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union has remained fundamental to the Chinese Communist Party. He noted that the Chinese Communist Party seeks total control over people’s lives including economic control, political control, physical control, and, “perhaps most importantly, it means thought control”.

Read: Trump's Tax Records Reveal He Pursued Business Expansion In China For Years: Report

Read: China's Zhejiang Province To Give Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Shots To Residents For $60