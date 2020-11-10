Trump's Refusal To Concede After US Election 2020 Stalls Transition Work At White House

In a stark break from the longstanding tradition in the United States, the business of transferring power from US President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden appeared to be stagnant on November 9 with the incumbent going ahead with a messaging blitz to promote his claims of voter fraud without any evidence. However, Trump has been attempting to amplify his stance even while his inner circle is left divided over his refusal to concede and accept the results of the presidential elections. Some are publically supporting him but are unsure of the outcome while others have chosen to remain at the backdrop.

Prior to the results were declared, most around the US President reportedly seemed to believe that his pursuit of legal battles in several states would eventually peter out and Trump would move on even if he does not acknowledge the defeat. But no one expected that Trump would refuse to leave office in January. In the aftermath, the essential process of handing over power to the president-elect is left stalled.

The process is not expected to move in the White House until Trump concedes of the government formally declares the Democratic challenger as the winner. Even US vice president Mike Pence has declared to his team that ‘it’s not over’.

Told @VP Team Today, “it ain’t over til it’s over.. and this AIN’T over!” President @realDonaldTrump has never stopped fighting for us and we’re gonna Keep Fighting until every LEGAL vote is counted! 🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 9, 2020

Read - Barr Intervenes In Trump's Pursuit Of Legal Battle, Gives Nod To Attorney Generals

Read - Refusing To Concede, Trump Blocks Cooperation On Transition

Barr gives authorisation to federal prosecutors

Meanwhile, the US attorney general, William Barr has authorised the federal prosecutors to start investigating the “substantial allegations” of the irregularities in the voting across the nation during US Election 2020. Paying heed to the accusations US President Donald Trump has posed in the aftermath of media outlets declaring Joe Biden as the winner of presidential elections, Barr has given a nod to the practice which is a major break from the longstanding tradition. Moreover, both Trump and his supporters are backing the allegations without any evidence that a ‘major fraud’ has been committed in votings.

The intervention of the US attorney general came after he has been repeatedly accused of politicising the DoJ. Meanwhile, Trump has categorically refused to graciously concede to President-elect Biden and has been promoting a range of legally meritless lawsuits aimed at casting doubt on the integrity of the democratic process. Biden was confirmed as the president-elect on November 7 after he claimed victory in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Read - Repubicans Sceptical About Trump's Legal Battle As He Challenges US Election Result

Read - Noem's Pitch To Aid Trump Seems To Benefit Own Campaign Fund

