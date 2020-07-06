Trump's Second Term Agenda Remains Unclear To GOP Leaders As US Elections Near: Report

With merely four months left for American Presidential elections, Republican lawmakers have said that they have no idea of President Donald Trump’s agenda if he wins a second term. Trump’s lack of articulation has left GOP leaders in a fix with many of them battling difficulties in coordinating campaign messages. His vagueness has also given a chance to his opponent Democrats who have openly slammed him for lack of ideas.

Might appoint supreme court justice

Meanwhile, GOP leaders, who slammed Trump for spending more time after his critics, have said that they would like to have "more contrast" between their party and democrats on issues such as taxes and regulation. Instead, they have said that there has seldom been any discussion on the second term plans other than the assumption that he might appoint another Supreme Court justice and fill judicial vacancies.

Senate Finance committee chairman Chuck Grassley, speaking to international media reporters, said that the only discussion he had with the president was on Supreme Court. In addition, he assumes that they would be dealing with US-UK free trade agreement. Yet, he said that Trump was going to speak about his agenda in the coming months.

Trump has reportedly been quite vague about items on his agenda. His lack of a plan was made clear on a recent interview with an American media outlet where he gave a lengthy answer short of specifics when asked about his second term. However, experts suggest that clearly knowing agendas can prove a turning appoint in elections. They assert that audiences should have a reason to vote for and against a candidate.

Not only this but Trump has also attracted flak for his 'inadequate handling' of the coronavirus pandemic. The US has recorded more than 2,880,130 till now as per Johns Hopkins University tally. Moreover, the world’s most virus-hit country reported 129,906 death until now, raising concerns of health experts. Trump, on the other hand, has hailed 'tremendous testing' for the surge in the cases. Doubling down on his claim, on July 5, he said that if a country carries out ‘40 million’ tests, there are going to be more cases.

