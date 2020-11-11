Trump's Son Asks People To Vote A Week After Election; Netizens Say 'not Every Tuesday'

A week after US Election 2020, US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump is being mocked for asking people of Minnesota to “go out and vote”. After the polls closed on November 3 and the tiresome counting process of votes lasted for nearly four days, the major media outlets have already declared the Joe Biden as the president-elect. While incumbent Donald and his allies are mounting legal challenges and have categorically rejected the results of presidential elections, Eric’s tweet has gone viral.

The tweet was shared on November 10 by Eric but in the few minutes, before it was deleted, thousands of internet users took a screenshot which has now caused a stir on the social media website. From netizens comparing US President’s eldest son’s tweet to internet explorer to someone noting that it was a scheduled post and somebody picked the “wrong Tuesday”. Some of the internet users even started mocking the “entire Trump family” as Eric's post became Twitter laughing stock.

But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week... pic.twitter.com/a4tL0UYRm8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

He’s what Microsoft Explorer would look like if it were a person. #EricTrump pic.twitter.com/TmfjxoRQrT — colin (@WhosColinNow) November 11, 2020

Wow... does he think it’s every Tuesday in November? A sleeping jellyfish has no brain, and is more intelligent than this sad sack of scrotal skin.#EricTrump you’re a moron. pic.twitter.com/CmZkFPhngR — WibblyWobblyTimeyLimey (@WibblyL) November 11, 2020

Dammit! I guess Eric is the dumbest Trump child today. pic.twitter.com/XM4mLEUuvF — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2020

I hate to tell you @EricTrump, but the election is only one Tuesday every 4 years, not every Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Odwx2CBs0J — Athenaaa (@Athenaaa_1) November 11, 2020

This is why they only let him scam children. pic.twitter.com/znwugAx3yn — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) November 10, 2020

Transition process stalled after Trump's refusal

Meanwhile, in a stark break from the longstanding tradition in the United States, the business of transferring power from US President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden appeared to be stagnant on November 9 with the incumbent going ahead with a messaging blitz to promote his claims of voter fraud without any evidence.

However, Trump has been attempting to amplify his stance even while his inner circle is left divided over his refusal to concede and accept the results of the presidential elections. Some are publically supporting him but are unsure of the outcome while others have chosen to remain at the backdrop.

Prior to the results were declared, most around the US President reportedly seemed to believe that his pursuit of legal battles in several states would eventually peter out and Trump would move on even if he does not acknowledge the defeat. But no one expected that Trump would refuse to leave office in January. In the aftermath, the essential process of handing over power to the president-elect is left stalled.

The process is not expected to move in the White House until Trump concedes of the government formally declares the Democratic challenger as the winner. Even US vice president Mike Pence has declared to his team that ‘it’s not over’.

