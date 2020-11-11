Top Pentagon Official Resigns Day After Trump Terminates Defence Secretary Mark Esper

After United States President Donald Trump on Monday fired his Defence Secretary Mark Esper, another top Pentagon official announced his resignation on Tuesday. Announcing the resignation, Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence Retired Navy Vice Admiral Joseph Kernan thanked all his colleagues for their tireless commitment to the nation. Some officials from the administration claim that Kernan had planned to leave after the US elections but his departure was accelerated.

Joseph Kernan said, "I tendered my resignation as USD (I&S) which will take effect today. I want to thank all of you for your tireless commitment to our nation and supporting me personally over the last three years. It has been my honour to serve with all of you. My family and I have long planned this departure and I leave knowing that our efforts will continue given your unrelenting dedication to the security of this nation."

Another top Pentagon official resigns

This decision of Joseph Kernan to resign from the administration came after President Donald Trump on November 9 terminated defence Secretary Mark Esper on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Trump also announced that Director of the National Counterterrorism Christopher C Miller will become the Acting Secretary of Defence. Esper was appointed Secretary of Defence in 2019.

Trump terminates Mark Esper on Twitter

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Donald Trump fired his Defence Secretary Mark Esper days after major media outlets declared that he has lost the November 3 elections to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. According to CNN, Mark Esper said that he has accepted Trump's decision to replace him.

According to CNN, Esper had been on shaky ground with the White House for months, a rift that deepened after he said in June that he did not support using active-duty troops to quell the large-scale protests across the United States triggered by the death of George Floyd by police. He also said military forces should be used in a law enforcement role only as a last resort.

Travel to India to attend the 2+2 ministerial meeting was Esper's last foreign travel as Defence Secretary. Esper was appointed as the Secretary of Defence in 2019, replacing James Mattis.

(With ANI inputs)