Trump's Turnberry Resort Projects US COVID Death Toll With His Golf Trips Count

Protesters on September 22 projected the United States COVID-19 death toll numbers in US President's Trump luxury Turnberry resort in Scotland. The numbers were illuminated along with the number of times Donald Trump visited one of his luxury resorts to play golf during his four-year-long tenure as president of the US. The projection was carried out by a political campaign group Led By Donkeys, who shared the video on Twitter.

The video opens with footage of Donald Trump attacking former US President Barack Obama for playing golf during his time at the White House. Along the course of the video, the numbers of the US COVID-19 death toll are projected on the lawns of Turnberry resort with audio of Trump repeatedly talking about Obama playing golf when he was president and claims that he would never do that if elected to lead the country.

Trump Turnberry golf course, Scotland - SOUND ON

cc @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/bth2aeKSic — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 22, 2020

Targets Trump's handling

The video has garnered more than 4,44,000 views on Twitter since it was shared on September 22. The video shows that Trump has visited one of his luxury resorts 24 times since March 2020 to play golf and also displays the US death toll beside it, which has reached 2,00,000 so far. Trump's COVID-19 handling has become a matter of shame for the US government because of the unprecedented number of lives lost during the pandemic.

Trump is accused of downplaying the threat of the disease when it initially started to spread across the world earlier this year. The death toll from the virus in the United States is more than the fatalities of the 9/11 attacks, Iraq, and Vietnam wars combined.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world with the total number of confirmed cases exceeding 6.8 million.

