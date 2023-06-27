Turkey Detains More Than 100 Pride Parade Activists

More than 100 people have been detained during an LGBTQ+ pride parade in Türkiye’s largest city, said Istanbul Governor Davut Gul, on June 25. Activists took to the streets despite an official ban, as per a Reuters report. Taking to Twitter, Gul wrote, " Our national future depends on keeping the family institution alive with our national and moral values. We will not allow any activity that will weaken the family institution. 113 people who took action with the aim of making propaganda were detained. Please do not share their actions, even to criticize them."



Turkey's LGBTQ+ community parade stopped

After the parade started, the Turkish police authorities cordoned off some of the streets which were leading to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul’s historic district and to Taksim Square. According to local news reports, services along several lines of the Istanbul Metro were suspended for several hours. The actions taken by the Turkish government on the LGBTQ+ community have been condemned by the organisers of the event.



“We reject this politics of hatred and denial. Despite all the prohibitions, criminalizations, pressures, and attempts to suppress us, we will continue to advocate for a humane life for everyone and persist in democratic living,” said the Istanbul Pride Parade Committee in a statement.

Why Turkish authorities are suppressing the community

The suppression of the LGBTQ+ community comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan championed social conservatism and described his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu as “an LGBT person”. In his victory speech, Erdogan criticised those who have sought to “normalize homosexuality" and said, " Gays are not welcome". It is to be noted that the Turkish President has recently been re-elected, after the run-off in May.

Erdogan's ideology on homosexuality

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has labelled the opposition as LGBT. He has stood firm that liberal Western ideology will never infiltrate his ruling party or its nationalist allies. Erdogan has been portraying himself as a defender of traditional Islamic values. At the time of the Presidential elections, Erdogan said, "Kilicdaroglu and his allies of being pro-LGBT, and voiced similar charges in his victory speech in front of a jubilant crowd in Istanbul." Further, he asked the supporters, " But can LGBT infiltrate the AK Party? Can it infiltrate the MHP? Can it infiltrate other members of the People's Alliance?”



“Every election is a rebirth for us. Family is sacred to us. No one can speak out against the family. Violence against women is forbidden, it is haram,” said Edogan which clarifies his views on homosexuality.

Visuals from Turkey during pride month: