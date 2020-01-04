Netizens Dig Out Several Tweets Of Trump Claiming Obama Would Attack Iran For Re-election

After the United States announced the killing of the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, experts suggested that Washington’s action risked war in the Gulf region. Soleimani, a powerful military leader in Iran, oversaw unconventional warfares in the Middle East to spread Shiite influence before he got killed in a drone strike at Baghdad’s international airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

There were apprehensions about the motive of the Trump administration to carry out such attacks since the US President is facing a re-election campaign. Though Trump asserted that it was a preemptive action to prevent deaths of more Americans as the Iranian General was planning “imminent and sinister attack”, many people tried to connect it with the presidential elections due in 2020.

Netizens find several tweets

Twitteratis spent no time in digging out old tweets of Trump where he had predicted an attack on Iran, to be ordered by the then US President Barack Obama for re-election. In a tweet dated October 10, 2012, Trump said that Obama is desperate to get re-elected and he can launch an attack on Iran or Libya.

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Remember what I previously said--Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2013

Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

But Obama never started a war with Iran and rather sealed the 2015 nuclear deal and followed it by lifting the economic sanctions. On the other hand, the Trump administration withdrew from the deal and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran which heightened the tension between the two countries.

