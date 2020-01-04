US-led Forces Deny Conducting Fresh Attack On Pro-Iran Convoy In Iraq

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalated after American troops killed Iran's top commander, Iranian state media reported that new airstrike by the US hit pro-Iran fighters in Iraq on January 4. However, the latest bombardment has been denied by the US forces. Amidst the growing fears of a proxy war erupting between Washington and Tehran, the 'new strike' came just hours before a planned mourning march for Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary heavyweight Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were killed in a drone strike directed by US President Donald Trump.

FACT: The Coalition @CJTFOIR did NOT conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days. — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) January 4, 2020

The assassination has been deemed as the most dramatic move in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US which has reportedly pledged to end more troops to the region even as Trump has repeatedly insisted that he did not want war. However, almost exactly 24 hours later, a new strike has targetted a convoy which belonged to Hashed al-Shaabi, an Iraqi paramilitary network whose Shiite-majority factions are close allies to Iran. Even though the group statement did not mention who was responsible for the attack, Iraqi state television reported it was an American airstrike.

There were no immediate comments by the US before OIR Spokesperson clarified that it was not the US which attacked the pro-Iran convoy but a police source told an international agency that the bomb blast in north of Baghdad left 'dead and wounded' without mentioning a definite toll.

Iran warns US of 'repercussions'

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was 'martyred' in an attack by US helicopters near the airport, without elaborating. Soon after, the advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020

(With agency inputs)