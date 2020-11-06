Twitter Flags Donald Trump's Post For 'misleading' Content About US Election Vote

Microblogging site Twitter on Thursday, November 5 flagged a post of President Donald Trump that claimed votes received after Election Day in the United States would not be counted.

Twitter has affixed a label to the tweet warning users that information is disputed and might be misleading. This is not the first post of Trump flagged by the company as many other posts by the president were labelled with warnings in recent days. The Republican incumbent is fighting to keep his position in the White House against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump's latest tweet to receive the label on Thursday said: "ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!". Meanwhile, in the US Presidential elections, it considered normal for states to count votes for days, or even weeks after voting ends on Election Day.

ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump to challenge all recent Biden claimed states

Trump further announced on Twitter that he will challenge all the recent Biden-claimed states for 'Voter Fraud' and 'State Election Proof'. The Republic candidate, trailing behind Democrat candidate Joe Biden, also claimed that he has 'plenty of proof'. Twitter has flagged this tweet by President Donald Trump too.

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona to release results soon

As Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden is on the cusp to win the elections requiring to clinch just one more state, election officials from Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona announced their plans to release updates on election results tonight, Bloomberg reported. The New York Times citing election officials said that while President Donald Trump was at the moment leading the race in Nevada by a narrow margin, Joe Biden was projected to win. While Nevada offers only 6 electoral votes, the state, if won by Biden, would give him the 270 electoral votes required to win the Presidential elections.

