Twitter Ordered By Court To Provide Former Official's Documents To Elon Musk

A US court has ordered Twitter to give documents from its former executive to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk's lawyers had raised the demand for documents from 22 employees of the microblogging site which they said had information regarding Twitter's procedure of reviewing "bot" accounts, Business Insider reported. However, the court has directed the social media company to provide documents from one of its former executives to Elon Musk.

Judge Kathleen St Jude McCormick on Monday directed Twitter to be "required to collect, review, and produce documents" from Kavyon Beykpour, the social media company's former general manager for the consumer. Reportedly, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal fired Kavyon Beykpour and a few other executives in May. Twitter has reportedly given information from some 41 "custodians" of information in the lawsuit against Elon Musk.

Last week, Elon Musk's lawyers filed the motion in court for additional documentation from Twitter. His lawyers have filed another confidential motion this week, Business Insider, reported, citing a person familiar with the case. Musk's lawyers have demanded information from other employees who have been at different positions in the company from mid-executive level to lower-level employees. Notably, Twitter filed a case against Elon Musk after he pulled out of the deal of purchasing the platform. Musk also filed a countersuit against the microblogging site.

Elon Musk challenges Parag Agrawal for public debate

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that his deal with Twitter will "proceed" if the social media company gives their "method of sampling 100 accounts and how they're confirmed to be real." In another tweet, Musk challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a "public debate" about how the social media giant calculates bot percentage. He tweeted, "I hereby challenge @paraga to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage. Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users! (sic)"

Musk had made the statement on Twitter in response to a thread initiated by another user. He also questioned the US Securities and Exchange Commission for not investigating Twitter over its account data. He raised the question in response to a tweet from another user, "I wonder what's SEC doing here?! Are they even investigating these dubious claims that are made by Twitter? Ridiculous." In reply to the user's tweet, Elon Musk tweeted, "Good question, why aren’t they?"

