Two Boys Shot Dead At Elementary School Parking Lot In California

Two boys were reportedly shot dead at an elementary school parking lot in Northern California on November 23. The Union City Police Department told an international media outlet that the victims, aged 11 and 14, were found alone in a van, both with gunshot wounds. The police further added that the younger boy died while being taken to a hospital while the older child died at the scene. The police department is further looking into the motive behind the incident and investigating whether the boys were approached by one or more perpetrators on foot or in a car.

According to reports, the incident took place at 1:26am in a parking lot of Searles Elementary School. The police were alerted when multiple residents called 911 after they heard gunshots. A local resident while talking to an international media outlet said she woke up after hearing the gunshot which sounded like a machine-gun type. The police are still unclear why the boys were in a van at the school so late at night. The superintendent of the New Haven Unified School district has also issued a message for the school district's families stating that the school students and staff will be questioned once the school reopens after the Thanksgiving break. Further adding that the authorities will be working closely with the police department to ensure the schools are as safe as they can be.

Shooting in Southern California

In another recent incident, three people were reportedly injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school. After the incident the Santa Clarita's sheriff's station further cautioned the locals of Saugus High, urging the residents to stay indoors. The schools in the area were locked down and television images showed deputies patrolling the nearby area. According to international media reports lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies after the incident. One patient was also flown to a hospital and two were reportedly transported by ambulance.

