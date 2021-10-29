Two Detained At Los Angeles Airport After Report Of Person Seen With Firearm In Terminal 1

Two people have been detained by airport police at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday evening due to reports of an active shooter in or near Terminal 1. The incident was reported on Thursday, October 28 at about 7.30 pm (local time) after a person with a firearm was spotted in Terminal 1. According to LAX Airport statement on Twitter, there were no shots fired and no weapons were recovered at the site, however, two people suffered minor to moderate injuries during the self-evacuation.

"At about 7:30 p.m. tonight, there was a report of a person with a firearm in Terminal 1. Approximately 300 passengers self-evacuated from the terminal onto the airfield. Airport police police responded and detained one person for further investigation," LAX Airport said in a statement.

The Airport authorities had initially reported that one person was taken into custody, but they later clarified that two people were detained. The people, who were injured during the self-evacuation, were treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department and one person was transported. The Los Angeles International Airport in the statement on Twitter informed that approximately 300 passengers self-evacuated from the terminal onto the airfield. There has been no threat and no active shooter at the Los Angeles International Airport.

UPDATE: Two individuals were detained by police for further investigation. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021

Statement about tonight's security incident inside Terminal 1. If you are flying tonight check your flight status. pic.twitter.com/AMDTqy6CSK — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration have closed the north side and the south side of the airfield remains open to flights. The LAX Airport in a tweet informed that the runways have been operating normally. Furthermore, passengers who self-evacuated from Terminal 1 can take their belongings at baggage claim inside the lower level of Terminal 1. The Airport authorities have further told the passengers to check their flight status if they are scheduled to fly.

Passengers who self-evacuated from Terminal 1 earlier can reclaim their belongings at baggage claim inside the lower level of Terminal 1. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021

All runways are open and traffic is moving normally. Check your flight information in case of changes tonight. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021

The FAA has opened the south side of the airfield to flights following a ground stop for a security incident. The north side remains closed for now. Please check your flight status. More details to come. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 29, 2021

Frederick Badlissi, a spokesperson for the airport, revealed that by 9.30 pm, 11 flights of the airport had been diverted to other airports, reported KTLA 5 News. Furthermore, 24 flights had been delayed at the Los Angeles International Airport. Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department informed that two people were wounded near Gate 17A in Terminal 1 of the airport. As per the news television station's report, a 40-year-old man was injured at the airport, however, he did not require treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, another person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

