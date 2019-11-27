Two US Officials Resigned After Expressing Concerns Over Ukraine's Restricted Aide

Two White House budget officials resigned this year partly because of their concerns with United States President Donald Trump's decision to hold the US Congress approved military aid for the Ukrainian government. Mark Sandy, an official at the White House Office of Management and Budget told the House Intelligence Committee that one of the officials had expressed some disagreement about not knowing the actual reason for the hold before finally resigning in September. Another co-worker who was part of the legal division in the office also resigned after his 'dissenting opinion' on the legality of holding military assistance. The Committee made the transcript of the closed-door testimony of Sandy, public on November 26.

Read - Trump: US In The Final Stage To End Monthslong Trade War With China

Sandy did not identify either officials and it remained unclear how senior they were or the type of connections that were tied to their concerns over holding of the aid. The issue is also the centre of the impeachment hearings as Democrats accuse Trump of betraying the constitution with the signs of quid pro quo with the government of Ukraine by holding the military aide until the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement of launching an investigation. In a controversial phonecall of July 25, the US President had asked the Ukrainian leader to start an enquiry against former US Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Read - Trump Says First Phase Of Trade Deal With China Is In 'final Throes'

Nobody knew the reason for restricting aide

Sandy had testified that Trump began asking questions over restricted aide for Ukraine on June 19 and learned about the final decision of stopping the assistance on July 18 when he returned from leave. He even sought advice from the seniors because reportedly the terms of the Impoundment Control Act sets a limit on the duration of holding the funds. However, when Sandy asked for reasons, neither his supervisor nor anybody else knew. Finally, he recalls that there was an e-mail in September which explained the reasoning as Trump being concerned that other countries are not contributing enough to Ukraine.

The first written appointment of restricting the aide was issued on July 25, which is also the same day both leaders had a word on phone. Several short-term restrictions also followed after that. There were also concerns by the officials that in case the funds were not provided by the end of the fiscal year on September 30, they would no longer be available for the Ukrainian government which was a potential implication of the Control Act. Now the next phase of hearings will begin on December 4 and the House inited Trump himself to attend the sessions.

Read - US To Designate Mexican Cartels As 'terror Groups', Says Trump

Read - Trump Pardons Turkeys In Thanksgiving Tradition, Makes Fun Of Impeachment Hearings

(With agency inputs)