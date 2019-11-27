US To Designate Mexican Cartels As 'terror Groups', Says Trump

United States President Donald Trump, in an interview, aired on November 26, said that he will officially designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups. Speaking to conservative media personality Bill O'Reilly, Trump said that the administration has been working on it for last 90 days saying “designation is not that easy”.

Trump was furious after an attack on US citizens in Mexico, travelling through a remote area of northern Mexico, led to the death of three women and six children on November 4. The US President called to “wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth”. The incident led to Mormon families fleeing Mexico to escape the violent attacks.

A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

....monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Mexico issues statement

Soon after the interview was aired, Mexico’ foreign ministry issued a statement saying it contacted US authorities to understand the meaning and scope of the remarks. Ministry also said that the Foreign Secretary will contact Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the ‘very important issue for the bilateral agenda’. The foreign ministry confirmed that it will seek a high-level meeting as soon as possible to present Mexico’s position.

“Based on inferences from the comments and on information we have received from US authorities, it is believed that the meeting Mexico is proposing could be held in the near future,” the statement read.

