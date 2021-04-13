UFO Sightings Increased 'lot More' During Pandemic: National UFO Reporting Center

Sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) registered have increased “a lot more” during the coronavirus pandemic compared to the last year with 480 new reports submitted just last month, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) data. These unconfirmed sightings have jumped by 1000 compared to last year when the center dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data registered over 7,200 instances of possible UFOs in the skies. It alleged that in 2020, the instances of UFO sightings registered with the agency spiked 31 percent. In December, last year NUFORC reported at least two alleged sightings of probably authentic UFOs by airline crew members.

“Both the pilot, and co-pilot, of a jet aircraft with passengers, witness a peculiar object pass from front to the back of their aircraft, on their starboard side, as they approach Dulles International Airport for landing,” the report stated.

The United States military pilots and satellites have recorded several UFO sightings that have been made public, including those that evaded sound barriers and had no sonic boom, the former director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe told Fox News last month. He added that the UFO sightings were "difficult to explain.” Ratcliffe who served the Trump administration revealed that the intelligence would be releasing a classified report of what the US military calls “unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs)” to the Pentagon by June 1.

On April 12, US Navy destroyer captured night-vision footage of mysterious objects flying above it . The footage captured by the Aerial Phenomena Task Force was identified after it was reportedly leaked to filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, the maker of the documentary Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers, and KLAS TV news director George Knapp, the Sun reported. Last April 2020, the US naval forces released at least three footages where they sighted “suspicious” UFO-like aircraft which they described as “flying faster than the speed of sound.”

US military sights 'unexplained UAPs'

The sightings have caused a stir as the US military was also concerned if these unexplained UAPs might be secret aircraft or weapons developed by other nations and intruded aerospace. There have been a lot more “unidentified aerial phenomena” such as UFO-like sightings than have been made public, Ratcliffe told Fox. Such objects [UFO-like] have been seen by US Navy or US Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, the director of national intelligence said. A UAP-UFO phenomenon was reported on March 4, 2019, by F/A-18 US fighter pilot and his weapons systems officer, or WSO.

Ratcliff explained that it was difficult to prove the UFOs at this time as the movements recorded are hard to replicate, that the US does not have the technology for. US Navy pilots years ago, captured a mysterious, wingless object traveling with hypersonic speeds without propulsion. The three clips titled "FLIR," "GOFAST" and "GIMBAL" were posted on the Naval Air Systems Command website. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare had informed earlier that the footages were not cleared by the US government for public release. As the Pentagon awaits declassified report, several officials argued that the UFO-like objects in the videos could be an optical illusion called parallax.