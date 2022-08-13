Ukraine Strikes Key Bridge In Kherson Oblast To Stop Russian Advances; Kills 46 Invaders

As the Moscow-Kyiv war continues, Ukraine forces struck the key Nova Kakhovka bridge in Kherson in order to prevent Russian troops from making advancement further into the oblast. A report published by the Ukraine Operational Command (South), stated that the defending forces also hit the Russian jet system of the bottom fire BM-12 'Hail.' Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Command of Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the situation remained significantly changed in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to hold units in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The enemy shelled the areas of Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Yuryevo, Bilopylla, Atynske and Yastrubyne in Sumy Oblast with artillery," the statement said.

On the other hand, the rotation of units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which perform tasks in the border regions of the Kursk and Belgorod regions, continues. Separately, "in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Odnorobivka, Prudyanka, Slatyne, Dementiivka, Nove, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruska and Cherkasky Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Chernyak, Petrivka, Shestakove, Stary Saltiv, Mospanove, Kutuzivka, Lisne, Ivanivka, Husarivka, Lebyazhe, Korobochkyne, Slobozhanske and Chepil," the General Staff briefing said.

Ukrainian Forces eliminate 46 Russian troops in 24 hours

Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday killed 46 Russian invaders and destroyed 15 armored and military vehicles in southern Ukraine. This came after Ukrainian forces hit the Russia-operated Saki airbase on August 9. However, "Russian forces may still be able to use the Saki airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea as the runway is not damaged," said Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ignat in a televised address, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Friday confirmed that no US-sent weapons were used in the Ukrainian attack on Saki.

Cargo ship to carry grain to Africa ready to leave Ukrainian port soon

In a first positive decision in days, a cargoship bound to Africa docked at Ukrainian port on Friday. The ship will soon be leaving for Africa with grain from silos at Ukrainian docks as food prices skyrocket globally. European Council President Charles Michel on Friday announced that the shipment was poised to depart from south Ukraine port to Ethiopia soon.

(Image: AP)