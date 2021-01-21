UN Chief Antonio Guterres 'warmly Welcomes' Joe Biden's Move To Rejoin Paris Agreement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on January 20 welcomed the newly minted US President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate accord. In a press release, the UN chief said that he is committed to working closely with the new Biden administration to overcome the climate crisis and recover better from the unprecedented coronavirus crisis. Guterres also said that the United Nations is looking forward to the leadership of the US in accelerating global efforts towards climate emergencies.

In a statement, the top UN official said, “I warmly welcome President Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis”.

“We look forward to the leadership of United States in accelerating global efforts towards net zero, including by bringing forward a new nationally determined contribution with ambitious 2030 targets and climate finance in advance of COP26 in Glasgow later this year,” Guterres added.

I warmly welcome @POTUS Joe Biden’s steps for the USA to re-enter the #ParisAgreement, the global roadmap to tackle the climate emergency.



With all countries fully engaged, we have a real opportunity to prevent climate catastrophe & embark on transformative #ClimateAction. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 20, 2021

Guterres vows to work closely with global leaders

Hours after being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States, Biden had announced that the country will re-enter the international climate agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming. The US had abandoned the pact last year under Donald Trump’s administration. UN Chief had called the decision a "major disappointment" for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security. However, now as Biden has signed the Paris Agreement, Guterres vowed to work closely with Biden and other leaders to overcome the on-going crisis.

It is worth noting that by joining the agreement, as per reports, the US will regain its authority to accelerate the efforts that are already being made to tackle the climate crisis and raise global ambitions. While the European Union (EU) and other nations including Japan and South Korea have made bold pledged to reduce emissions. Biden has also announced that the future is net-zero by 2050. Even though the nations were moving forward without America in the last four years, Biden’s promises will land one of the greatest economies of the world on the force for the earth.

