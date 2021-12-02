Last Updated:

UN Headquarters Cordoned Off After Man Armed With Gun Spotted Outside

NYPD officers equipped with tactical gear and long guns have been stationed outside the United Nations HQ to prevent any unwarranted incident from occurring.

United Nations

In a breaking development, agency sources confirmed that the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York's Midtown Manhattan has been cordoned off after an armed man was spotted outside the building. As per the preliminary details that have trickled in, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has taped off an area in the area of 42nd Street And 1st Avenue on Thursday after a man holding a gun at himself was spotted outside the UN office.

An advisory was also posted by the NYPD's official Twitter handle asking people to avoid the area of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue. The police department also informed that emergency vehicles in the surrounding areas have affected traffic along the FDR Drive. NYPD has urged people to avoid these routes.

UN asks staff to remain inside

The initial statement issued by the Security and Safety Service of UNDSS read, "This is to inform that there is ongoing police activity at 1st Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets. All personnel and delegates at UNHQ are hereby requested to shelter in place. Host country authorities are presently on the scene. The Security and Safety Service is monitoring the situation and will update accordingly."

As per reports, NYPD officers equipped with tactical gear and long guns have been stationed outside the UN headquarters to prevent any unwarranted incident from occurring. Police have surrounded the armed man with a bomb squad and bearcat. Several ambulances are also on standby at the scene. The United Nations complex consists of four main buildings on the shore of the East River in Manhattan.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

