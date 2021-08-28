United States Admits Over 5,000 People Still Waiting To Be Evacuated From Kabul Airport

The Pentagon informed, on Friday, that around 5,400 people were at the Hamiz Karzai International Airport in Kabul awaiting planes out of Afghanistan, a day after an explosion rocked Kabul.

"There are still approx 5,400 individuals at the airport awaiting flights out of Afghanistan. We have the ability to include evacuees on the US military airlift out of Afghanistan... ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing this mission," US Army Major General William 'Hank' Taylor said at a press briefing.

From 3 AM ET to 3 PM ET on August 27, a total of approximately 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul. 12 US military flights carried approximately 2,100 evacuees, and 29 coalition flights carried approximately 2,100 people. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2021

According to the latest White House numbers, at least 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul in a 12-hour period on Friday (local time). The US has assisted in the evacuation of about 109,200 civilians from Afghanistan since August 14, according to the White House.

The US claimed it has evacuated at least 7,500 people from Afghanistan in the 12 hours after gunmen and two suicide bombers targeted throngs of Afghans swarming to Kabul's airport on Thursday. The White House announcement came just hours after the attackers killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US soldiers. "From August 26 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 26 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of nearly 7,500 people were evacuated from the war-torn country. This is the result of 14 US army flights (13 C-17s and 1 C-130) which carried approximately 5,100 evacuees and 39 coalition flights which carried 2,400 people," stated a White House official.

Bombings kill at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops

According to American and Afghan officials, blasts near Kabul's international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 US servicemen on Thursday. August 26 was also the hardest day for US troops since August 2011. On Friday, officials also stated that the expense of the incidents could be far greater. Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, which is often thought to be more extremist than Taliban fighters, in an emotionally charged speech. Despite mounting pressure to extend the deadline until Tuesday, he committed to ensuring Afghans' safety.

