Last Updated:

United States Admits Over 5,000 People Still Waiting To Be Evacuated From Kabul Airport

There are still 5,400 people waiting to be evacuated from Kabul Airport, said the United States a day after an explosion at the Kabul airport.

Written By
Srishti Goel
United States

Picture Credit: AP/ANI


The Pentagon informed, on Friday, that around 5,400 people were at the Hamiz Karzai International Airport in Kabul awaiting planes out of Afghanistan, a day after an explosion rocked Kabul.

"There are still approx 5,400 individuals at the airport awaiting flights out of Afghanistan. We have the ability to include evacuees on the US military airlift out of Afghanistan... ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing this mission," US Army Major General William 'Hank' Taylor said at a press briefing.

5,400 People Still Inside Kabul Airport Awaiting Evacuation

According to the latest White House numbers, at least 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul in a 12-hour period on Friday (local time). The US has assisted in the evacuation of about 109,200 civilians from Afghanistan since August 14, according to the White House.

READ | US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

The US claimed it has evacuated at least 7,500 people from Afghanistan in the 12 hours after gunmen and two suicide bombers targeted throngs of Afghans swarming to Kabul's airport on Thursday. The White House announcement came just hours after the attackers killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US soldiers. "From August 26 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 26 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of nearly 7,500 people were evacuated from the war-torn country. This is the result of 14 US army flights (13 C-17s and 1 C-130) which carried approximately 5,100 evacuees and 39 coalition flights which carried 2,400 people," stated a White House official.

READ | US lawmakers flooded by Afghan evacuation pleas

Bombings kill at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops

According to American and Afghan officials, blasts near Kabul's international airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 US servicemen on Thursday. August 26 was also the hardest day for US troops since August 2011. On Friday, officials also stated that the expense of the incidents could be far greater. Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, which is often thought to be more extremist than Taliban fighters, in an emotionally charged speech. Despite mounting pressure to extend the deadline until Tuesday, he committed to ensuring Afghans' safety.

READ | 'Pakistan the only govt made of arsonists & firefighters' quotes ex-US NSA Bolton to Arnab

(with inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP/ANI

READ | US announces successful evacuation of 12,500 people despite twin blasts at Kabul airport
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND