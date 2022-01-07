United States' Boycott Of Beijing Olympics Over Uyghur Abuses Garners Worldwide Support

The United States' decision to boycott the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 in response to genocide and inhumane treatment of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province is a fair response in all respects, according to Pakistan Vernacular media. According to the media, the 'boycott' was appropriate because the humiliation, torture, and suffering of 1 million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang's reformatory camps is unbearable and indescribable. Further, Human Rights Watch (HRW), an international human rights organisation, has confirmed that Uyghur Muslims face severe restrictions and violence if they refuse to convert to Islam.

The US government said on December 6 that it will not send any official representation to the Winter Olympic Events in Beijing, which will begin on February 4, 2022, proclaiming a "diplomatic boycott" of the games. China reacted angrily to the decision, calling it a political stunt and claiming that the Olympics weren't a forum for political posturing and manipulation. The latest conflict between the US and China is over the Winter Olympics, adding to a long list of disagreements over trade, Taiwan, human rights, and the South China Sea.

China is Islamabad's trusted ally

The vernacular media stated that, "China is Islamabad's trusted ally. There is complete understanding and cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing on important international issues including Kashmir, Taiwan, and Palestine."

The partnership between Pakistan and China is a proud golden chapter in both countries' histories. However, it is important to remember that all Muslims belong to the same Ummah. The Pakistani media will continue to urge that Uyghur Muslims' religious and human rights be protected, ANI reported citing Pakistan vernacular media.

In order to protect its own interests, China must not only free the Muslims in Xinjiang province from concentration camps, but also restore religious freedom, including civil rights. Otherwise, the Chinese Communist Party's leadership should realise that the United States will be able to rally Muslim public support against China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, ANI reported citing Pakistan's media.

We are well aware that the United States is using the issue of Uyghur Muslims against China as a political weapon. The Islamic world, on the other hand, believes that whatever the US's secret goals are, there is no doubting that the way the US is exposing the suffering of Uyghur Muslims on a worldwide scale is neither a deception or propaganda, according to the vernacular media. Rather, it is a comprehensive and unmistakable reality on which the American stance will and should be valued. According to Pakistani vernacular media, they hope that the Beijing administration would soon reverse the unjust and inhumane measures implemented against Islam and Muslims in Xinjiang province.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP