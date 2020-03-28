WATCH: US President Trump Ignores social Distancing, Passes Pens To Key Coronavirus Staff

US President Donald Trump issued an order that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act on Friday. With over 100,000 cases and over 1700 deaths, the US is grappling with the global pandemic. However, President Trump, who signed the Defense Production Act at the Oval Office, did not maintain social distancing as members could be seen standing around Trump. Further, the US President is also seen passing on the pen he signed the order with to a person standing behind him.

The protocol is one borne from tradition, when the presidential pen is given to those who were instrumental in passing the executive order, though one would suspect they could have simply taken a pen each a little later, or in a Coronavirus-proof manner.

Watch President Trump sign the Defense Production Act in the video above