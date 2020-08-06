United States To Call UN Vote On Iran Arms Embargo Extension: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, August 5 informed that the Trump administration is determined to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran and will call the supranational organisation to vote despite widespread opposition to such a move.

According to the reports, the decision could lead to a potential crisis at the UN Security Council amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Pompeo is reported to have said that the US would urge for a Security Council vote next week on a US-drafted resolution to extend the embargo that is due to expire in October.

US to incorporate 'snapback'

“The Security Council’s mission is to maintain international peace and security,” said Pompeo. “The council would make an absolute mockery of that mission if it were to allow the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons openly,” the US Secretary of State added.

Pompeo further added that if the vote fails, the US would incorporate the “snapback” mechanism that would restore all UN sanctions on Iran. “One way or another we will ensure that the arms embargo will be extended,” he said.

“We’re not going to let the arms embargo expire on October 18. We’re deeply aware that snapback is an option that is available to the United States,” said Pompeo.

Earlier. Pompeo had said that Iran will be free to become a 'rogue' weapon dealer and fuel conflicts in the already turbulent region once the arms embargo expires on October 18 under the “flawed nuclear deal” signed by Obama administration.

As per reports, he claimed that Iran is not a “responsible democracy” and if the embargo expires, it will be free to purchase Russian-made fighter jets that can put cities like Riyadh, New Delhi, Rome, and Warsaw at risk.

