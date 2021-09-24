Last Updated:

UNMISSABLE: US President Biden's 'Indian-American On That Seat Daily' Welcome For PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held his first-ever in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval office at the White House

PM Modi on Friday held his first-ever in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval office at the White House. During the interaction, US President Joe Biden in a warm remark pointed out that the chair PM Modi was occupying is “occupied almost every day by an Indian American" - a reference to US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also at the White House, in his remarks, PM Modi was heard praising Joe Biden's vision, whereas the latter is heard saying 'Glad to host you at the White House. I've known you for years.' He adds that he's looking forward to deepening India-US ties. The last meeting between the two leaders was in 2014 when Joe Biden was the Vice President of the US while PM Modi had just taken over the Prime Ministerial post in India.

PM Modi's four-day visit to the US kickstarted on Thursday with the Indian Prime Minister's meetings with 5 top CEOs of American multinational companies, a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Scott Morrison, then a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and a joint statement by the two, and finally a meeting Japan's PM.  

