US: 15-year-old Boy Jack Rico Graduates From University Of Nevada With 90%

A 15-year-old boy named Jack Rico, who is from California has become one of the youngest people to ever graduate from a university with a degree. Jack has graduated with a BA degree from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas with a 3.78 GPA, which corresponds to around 90%. Jack's mother, Ru Andrade is joyful about her son's success. As per the reports of Fox News, she stated that being on this trip with him has been incredible and that she knows he gets a lot of attention for his intelligence, but he's the loveliest kid and he has never gotten in trouble.

Andrade also mentioned that Jack's sister is autistic, which is a condition that includes problems with communication and behaviour. She said that Jack has always been kind and loving to her, and she is very proud of him, according to Daily Mirror. Jack's mother homeschooled him for four years. She claims that Jack was way smarter than her than she was his age.

Enrolled in university-level courses

After passing the admission exam, Jack got admitted to Fullerton College and enrolled in university-level courses instead of high school. Jack earned four associate degrees in two years at college, including history, social behaviour, art and human expression, and social science. He enrolled at the University of Nevada in June 2020 to finish his bachelor's degree, and he graduated on December 14, this year.

His month claims that now, Jack is aiming for a master's degree, but he's taking a break to spend time with his cousins, according to Daily Mirror. He is not sure what he wants to study next, but Jack says he wants to learn Spanish. He hopes to be able to support and care for his sister for the rest of her life in the future.

Not a genius, but rather he works very hard

In a 2020 interview with the Las Vegas Review, Andrade stated that her 15-year-old son is not a genius, but rather he works very hard and enjoys learning. She also explained that despite being regarded as an old soul, she noted that Jack still enjoys doing things that other kids his age enjoy, such as playing video games. She said when it comes to video games, he is truly 13 years old. She stated that he does his task early so he can get back to his video games.

