US Records 1,568 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Soars To 1,347,309

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the United States on May 9 has just recorded more than 1,500 coronavirus deaths in the span of just 24 hours. According to reports, the death toll in the US now stands at 80,037. The US has been one of the hardest-hit countries in terms of coronavirus fatalities. The United States has recorded 1,347,309 positive coronavirus cases, As per reports over 200,000 have already recovered.

Trump to be tested daily

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 7 said he will be tested daily for coronavirus infection after a naval officer who serves as one of the members of his personal valets tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 3 members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr Anthony Fauci have paced themselves into self-quarantine after it came to light that they had come in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. Other officials that also went into quarantine are Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

Read: Obama Gives Biggest Sign Yet Of Upcoming Onslaught On Trump; Lashes Out Over COVID Crisis

Read: President Donald Trump Congratulates UFC For Restarting Sports

Coronavirus in the US

The US on April 28 became the first country in the world to record a million confirmed coronavirus cases. The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with nearly half the total confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded globally. The virus outbreak, that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019, spread across continents in a matter of two months, forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on March 11.

The Trump administration has been critical of the WHO over its handling of the initial outbreak in China. The US President on April 15 announced that the United States would halt WHO's funding for this year while he accused the global health agency of siding with Beijing amid the pandemic and not pressuring the Communist state enough to share vital information with the international community.

Read: Barack Obama Criticises Donald Trump's COVID-19 Handling During A Web Call: Reports

Read: US: Biden Claims Trump's Neglect Makes Economic Crisis Harder

(With Inputs from AP) (Image Credit AP)