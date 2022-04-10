US: 17-year-old Boy Opens Fire Outside High School In New York; 1 Killed, 2 Injured

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy killed a girl and injured two teenagers after he opened fire outside a New York City high school in the Bronx on Friday. The boy was arrested by the police for murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon. According to a New York Times report, Jeremiah Ryan shot 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo in the chest as she walked home from school.



Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCormack said at a news conference on Saturday that Yambo and another 16-year-old girl were hit by stray bullets fired by Ryan from half a block away on Friday afternoon. The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was hit in his buttocks, said the police. The victims were immediately taken to the Lincoln Medical Center, where Angellyh Yambo was declared dead.

As per reports, police officials believe that at least six bullets were fired and the motive of the attacker remained unknown, but on security video, he was seen "gesturing to somebody" before opening fire. Taking to Twitter, Mayor Eric Adams called the shooting an "unacceptable tragedy."

"We lost a 16-year-old baby in the Bronx today. We pray for this young girl, her family, and the other two victims in the hospital. It's a tragedy. It's unacceptable. It's why we can't abandon our streets to gun violence," Adams said.

At a news conference, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the tragic incident had taken "the life of a young woman with a bright future." According to police data, shooting incidents have soared by 38% compared to the same time a year ago. The newly elected mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who is also a former police officer, took charge in 2021 on a pledge to control criminal activities and tackle the spread of illegal arms and gun culture in the city.

Previously, a 12-year-old boy was killed in Brooklyn while inside a car parked in a parking spot, and a 20-year-old woman was also injured in the same car. According to the NYPD, the number of shootings in New York has increased by 260 to 296 since the same period in 2021.

