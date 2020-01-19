US: Thousands Take Part In Women's March Against Inequality, Trump

Thousands gathered in cities across the United States on January 18 to take part in Women's March rally which reportedly focussed on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and US President Donald Trump's policies. The women marched from Freedom Plaza at Pennsylvania Avenue, which lies in the middle of the White House and the US Congress and steps away from Trump International Hotel. Even the harsh weather conditions did not startle the protesters who wanted a social change through political power.

The organisers said, “The mission of Women's March is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. We are committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect.”

Protesters remembered victims

As per international reports, the demonstrators began the rally with a moment of silence for the victims of women rights violations. Then, after a small opening ceremony, the women marched on the wide perimeter around the White House. In addendum to that, a female musical group from Chile performed the global anthem of feminist protests, 'A Rapist in Your Path' which was joined by all people in English and Spanish. The Reverend Sheri Dickerson from Okhlama City told a news agency that the protesters are going to “deal with love.”

While addressing the crowd, Dickerson said, “Today we are not dealing with the evidence of hate, we are going to deal with love. Women of this nation must become its soul. Love overcomes hate.”

Most protesters bought their own posters which read; “Women's rights are human rights", "Unlock the future for women and girls". Even though the rally was peaceful, dozens of police officers were reportedly on the scene to keep order. Some of the demonstrators also joined the rally to not only support women's issues but also express their anger against Trump. Therefore, some posters also said, “Impeach Trump”, “Trump/Pence Out Now”.

Mary Lou, who came to rally against Trump said, “I do not care if it is women rally, climate change - I come to all of them. Trump is bad on all levels for women, for men, the young people, for the climate, for democracy, for everything.”

(With ANI inputs)