US: 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Michigan School Shooting; 15-yr-old Suspect Taken Into Custody

Three students have been killed, while eight more were injured, after a 15-year-old sophomore started firing at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, according to officials. Following the incident, the perpetrator has been apprehended, the Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe informed during a press conference. He went on to say that a semi-automatic handgun was discovered from the attacker, the Associated Press reported.

In the deadly assault at the Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a 16-year-old boy and two 14- and 17-year-old girls were among the three students who have lost their lives, according to McCabe. Officials further informed that the eight injured persons, which also include a teacher, were rushed to hospitals with a variety of injuries. Two people were admitted to the hospital late Tuesday afternoon for operation, and their health conditions were unknown. Officials said the six others were in good health after treatment, as per NBC News.

Furthermore, McCabe informed that Michigan Police were still attempting to figure out a reason for the shooting at the high school. The perpetrator's identity has not been immediately released, but McCabe said deputies captured him within minutes of reaching the school after receiving a stream of 911 calls about the incident, which occurred soon around 1 p.m. Apart from the gun, Michigan Police also found multiple magazines which were used to hold ammunition. Before the perpetrator was apprehended, the gunman fired 15 to 20 bullets. McCabe even informed that the suspect's parents have visited their son in custody. As per the Associated Press, Karen McDonald, the prosecutor for Oakland County, said in a statement on Tuesday evening that her office intends to file charges soon and that she will provide an update on Wednesday.

Immediately after the incident, the school was put on lockdown, with some students taking refuge in sealed classrooms while officials investigated the campus. They were eventually escorted to a neighbouring Meijer grocery shop so their parents could pick them up. All of the district's schools will be closed for the remaining week, according to the district statement.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan has directed the flags at the Capitol be flown at half-staff in respect of the deceased and victims. Whitmer described the incident as "every parent's worst nightmare" during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, CBS news website reported.

In addition to this, US President Joe Biden said before speaking at a community college in Rosemount, Minnesota, “As we learn the full details, my heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” as per the Associated Press.

