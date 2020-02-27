US: 6 Including Gunman Killed In Mass Shooting At Milwaukee Brewery

An employee, who was sacked, opened fire at a big brewing company on the Milwaukee campus on February 26. US President Donald Trump said five people were killed in the incident, as per the reports. Trump at a press conference commented on the latest America's gun violence. He added that a murderer opened fire at a Molson Coors brewing company plant claiming the lives of five people and injuring several others.

Milwaukee Police investigate active shooter news release. pic.twitter.com/NhycjiQlLv — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 27, 2020

Six people killed in shooting

Tom Barrett, mayor of Milwaukee said that previously there were multiple fatalities and he believed that it included the shooter. As per reports, he added that it was a horrible day for the employees and urged the residents to stay away from the area. US media confirmed that the gunman had been fired earlier in the day from the brewing company, which owns the Coors and Miller brands.

The local media said that the shooter appeared to have stolen the nametag of another employee and came back to the office complex with a gun.

Though Milwaukee Journal said six people were killed in the shooting but on the other hand, four people were killed as well as the shooter. Police in the Midwestern city were about to hold a press conference at 6:00 pm and tweeted that the scene remained "active" and added that there was no longer a threat. The Chicago division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was also on site.

Molson Coors said that they have taken the matter to the police and added that their top priority is employees. According to the reports, nearby schools are ordered to shut down. The Milwaukee shooting is the latest in the list of gun-related violence in the US which witnessed a record 417 mass shootings in 2019, as per the research group Gun Violence Archive.

