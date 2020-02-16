Joe Biden Recalls 2017 Mass Shooting Incident To Target Bernie Sanders

Former United States Vice President and current Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden on Feb 15 recalled the deadliest mass shooting incident in the country's history as he addressed his supporters in the state of Nevada. While addressing the crowd at the Tropicana casino-resort in Las Vegas, standing roughly 1,000 feet away from the ground where the incident took place in 2017, Biden targetted his rival Bernie Sanders for his past vote to exempt gun manufacturers from liability for shootings.

Biden was the only one to mention the incident, wherein a gunman had unleashed a torrent of gunfire on a country music festival. Biden, in his speech, charged against the National Rifle Association along with gun manufacturers and vowed that if he becomes the President of the United States, he would hold gun makers accountable.

“When I’m the president, we’ll take them on, remove the immunity and allow those parents who are trying now to sue for the pain and mayhem they have caused,” Biden reportedly said on stage.

However, Biden did not mention the United States Senator Bernie Sanders' name while referring to a 2005 federal law that shields the gun manufacturers from liability from most crimes. But he mentioned that “some people running for office voted for that exemption”.

“Ladies and gentlemen that immunity was granted. Granted. And it was a horrible, horrible decision,” Biden said, as per international media reports.

Democratic frontrunners for White House

While Biden tried to strengthen his campaign by mentioning the mass shooting, US Senator Bernie Sanders and Afghanistan veteran Pete Buttigieg have emerged as the new Democratic frontrunners in the White House race against the Republican US President Donald Trump.

Sanders claimed victory on February 12 in New Hampshire primary with 26% votes and former mayor of South Bend finished second with 24% votes. Last week, Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in the Iowa caucuses and with the two again finishing as the top two candidates among Democrats.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden reportedly tried to sound optimistic after his drowning campaign took a hit and coming in fifth place after Elizabeth Warren. Presently, there are nine Democratic candidates left in the race who will now shift their focus to primaries in Nevada on February 22, South Carolina on February 29. It will then be followed by Super Tuesday on March 3 and March 14 when the states will hold their primaries.

(With AP inputs)