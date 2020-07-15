61 US Personnel Injured In Fire On USS Bonhomme Richard In San Diego

For the third consecutive day, Navy, firefighting brigade and the first responders are still trying to douse the massive fire that broke out on the assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on July 13. A total of 61 crew members — 38 sailors and 23 civilians are hospitalized and are being treated for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, Naval Surface Forces, US Pacific Fleet said in a statement. At least 160 sailors and officers were aboard 9 am when a raging fire caused extensive damage to the vessel, all officers were accounted for, Navy officials said in a release.

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three has conducted more than 1,200 helicopter water bucket drops, to douse flames on superstructure and flight deck to enable fire crews to get on board internally to fight the fire. Tugs are also providing firefighting support from the waterline—Naval forces.

Federal Fire Department San Diego and @USNavy Sailors continue to fight the fire to save the ship, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). pic.twitter.com/RpDJmn3gie — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 15, 2020

Air quality has been and continues to be good for the public but the smoke from the ship fire could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. https://t.co/3Xdnoevgmh — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) July 13, 2020

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck told local broadcasters that the officers on board sustained "minor injuries" from the fire but were in stable condition. SDFD's Mónica Muñoz was quoted saying, a fire crew was battling a three-alarm fire on the warship. Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant said in a statement US Navy firefighting crews were rotating with Federal Fire from the waterfront to extinguish seat of the fires.

As of 06:30 a.m. Pacific time, firefighting teams continue operations on board USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), 57 personnel, 34 @USNavy Sailors and 23 civilians, have been treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 13, 2020

We are here for the sailors and civilians affected by the ship fire at Naval Base San Diego. @SDFD and other first responders continue to lend support. All of the crew is off the USS Bonhomme Richard and accounted for. Thank you to our brave sailors and rescue crews. https://t.co/jsOmWRZ0VL — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) July 12, 2020

While the cause of the blaze remains unclear, military officials reportedly said that there was an explosion and the case was under investigation. The air force troopers were sighted carrying out response at the site along with the San Diego Fire Department, assisting in the emergency. As per local reports and sources, the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel USS Bonhomme Richard had ignition in its vehicle storage area while the ship was docked, undergoing maintenance, thereafter the destructive blazes spread.

Get a firsthand look as Sailors and Federal firefighters responded to a fire onboard the #USNavy amphibious assault ship #USSBonhommeRichard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego. July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship and continues to be fought. pic.twitter.com/UHb9OV2d3j — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 14, 2020

Two assault vessels USS Fitzgerald and Russell removed

"Today, we suffered a terrible tragedy aboard USS Bonhomme Richard when a fire broke out aboard the ship while in port San Diego," Adm. Michael M. Gilday, chief of Naval Operations, said at the live-streamed press conference. “We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard BHR. Our thoughts and prayers are with our BHR sailors, their families, and our emergency responders who continue to fight the fire,” he added. At least two assault vessels, USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell were immediately sailed to several berths away from the blazes by the naval forces as per the reports.

In the past 48 hours, Federal Fire Department San Diego and U.S. Navy Sailors have conducted numerous firefighting operations, making significant progress with the help of aerial firefighting operations conducted by U.S. Navy helicopters. pic.twitter.com/VPdDwzc44f — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 14, 2020

