US: 911 Operator Hangs Up On Spanish-speaking Caller In Fire Emergency; He Later Dies

A 911 dispatcher in the US is being accused of neglect of duty for failing to comprehend a Spanish-speaking man from Pennsylvania, and hanging up on the emergency call, which later led to the death of the caller and his 14-year-old nephew in a devastating fire. Heriberto Santiago Jr. rang the 911 service on July 27, 2020, to report a fire in his home located in the 700 block of North Fair Street in Allentown, but was hung up on by a Black Lehigh County dispatcher, a woman named Sonya O’Brien, US broadcasters reported Sunday, citing a federal court lawsuit in the city's US District Court.

The dispatcher alleged that she did not understand the caller’s Spanish, who hailed from Allentown and that she expected the phone call to be diverted to an operator “who was ready.” The man, now deceased in the tragedy, 'frantically begged' for emergency assistance, the lawsuit claims. But the dispatcher "did not speak or understand the Spanish language nor did she utilize a Spanish language helpline nor did any other dispatcher assist her in this regard.” Instead, she ordered the man in an emergency to “talk in English” and hung up.

Seven ex-supervisors and dispatchers file 'misconduct' lawsuit

At least seven supervisors and dispatchers who had earlier reported mismanagement at the 911 emergency centers, on Sunday alleged that the dispatchers were lackadaisical in their jobs, and usually slept on their desks, watched movies at such high volumes that they drowned out emergency communications, as well as played cornhole during the business hours. Several other such misconducts were reported by the group that was fired for speaking up.

The group alleged that a dispatcher missed emergency calls related to shootings because he had gone to the rooftop to watch fireworks. The court’s lawsuit alleged that the Spanish-speaking callers were often denied help because some 911 dispatchers said they “do not like taking calls from Spanish people.” According to reports, Santiago, who only spoke in Spanish and did not know the English language begged the Lehigh County dispatcher to send help but was denied help. The latter did not seek the help of the language interpreter, the suit alleges, accusing the dispatcher of reckless behaviour and negligence. The court filing was done on behalf of Justin K. Zucal, David M. Gatens, Francis C. Gatens, John S. Kirchner, Emily M. Geiger, Julie L. Landis and Brandi L. DeLong Palmer.