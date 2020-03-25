The Debate
BIG: US Acted Slowly, Says Bill Gates As Trump Waits For Result Of Lockdowns Like In India

US News

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates remarked that the US had missed its chance to avoid mandatory stay-at-home orders and that the economy would now suffer.

In a huge statement, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates remarked that the US had missed its chance to avoid mandatory stay-at-home orders and that the economy would now suffer. “There’s the period between where we realized it was transmitting and now where we should’ve done more,” Gates told TED talk host Chris Anderson, even as India imposed a 21-day lockdown to counter the pandemic. 

Trump refuses to shut down America

US President Donald Trump has been focusing more on the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy amidst the increasing number of Americans losing their livelihoods. Trump has stated that he is eager to get the U.S. back to work as the crisis takes a political toll and the economy. Refusing to put the country under lockdown he has stated that, "the cure can not be worse than the problem." 

Six hundred people have died from the new coronavirus in the United States, while the number of confirmed cases now stands at 49,768, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Tuesday.

