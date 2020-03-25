The Debate
Is Home Delivery Of Food & Groceries Allowed During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown? Answered

General News

Amid COVID-19 scare, people are worried about whether or no they will be able to purchase essential goods to survive the 21 days long lockdown staying indoors.

home delivery

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the government has strictly ordered to maintain social distancing leading to the shutting down of various many shops, hotels, restaurants and hypermarkets malls in the country. People are worried about whether or no they will be able to purchase the essential goods to survive the 21 days long lockdown staying indoors. 

Answering the queries of the people, the Ministry of Home Affairs in their guidelines has mentioned that the delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce will be exempted from the effects of the lockdown. 

With a 21-day lockdown being imposed, here's what the official notification has to say about grocery stores and deliveries:

  • "District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes."
  • Specific to home deliveries, it goes on to state, "Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce is allowed."

And in terms of physical shops, it states, "Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes."

PM's appeal

PM's appeal

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. 

PM Modi also appealed to the people that there was no need to panic and also assured that all the essential commodities would be available and also advised people to not hoard essential items.   

List of essential services to be functioning

List of essential services to be functioning

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines with a list of essential services that will remain open amid the 21-day lockdown.

READ | 'COVID-19 Has Destroyed Most Able Countries, Only Solution Is Social Distancing': PM Modi

READ | Complete Lockdown Imposed In India From March 25: Here Are The Guidelines

