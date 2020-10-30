US Agrees To Export F-35 Jets To UAE After Peace Deal, Notification Sent To Congress

White House has agreed to sell top-of-the-line F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following its peace agreement with Israel, said US lawmaker while noting the sale’s potential to shift the regional power balance. Democratic Rep Eliot Engel and the Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs said on October 29 that US President Donald Trump administration has finally moved forward with the deal by providing Congress with the required information. Calling the F-35 fighter jets as the “game-changing” aircraft and its sales require “very careful” consideration from the Committee.

Engel said, “This technology would significantly change the military balance in the Gulf and affect Israel’s military edge. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is a game-changing stealth platform boasting advanced strike capability and unique sensor technology.” “The export of this aircraft requires very careful consideration and Congress must analyze all of the ramifications. Rushing these sales is not in anyone’s interest,” he added.

White House has notified the Congress about its intention to export the F-35 fighter jets that are manufactured by Lockheed Martin to the UAE with reportedly both nations aiming to have the letter of agreement for the jets in line with UAE National Day on December 2. However, the members of the US Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees, who have already denounced UAE’s involvement in the deaths of Yemenis, are responsible for reviewing and blocking the weapons sales under the informal review.

Israel on US’ plan to export F-35 to UAE

The Israel-UAE normalisation followed by Bahrain and Sudan was a diplomatic coup for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the Jewish state has long opposed the US’ export of F-35 jets to any Arab nation including Egypt and Jordan. But, remarkably, just last week, Netanyahu reportedly said that he would not object the UAE deal after Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz who is also Netanyahu’s coalition partner, received US’ guarantee that the export of jets would not alter Israel’s military edge.

Image credits: defense.gov