White House Communications Director Downplays Release Claiming Pandemic Has Ended

The United States President Donald Trump's communications director Alyssa Farah on Wednesday, October 28 downplayed a press release that was issued by the administration saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. Farah, while speaking to Fox News, said the release was "poorly worded" as the intent was to deliver a message that the goal is to end the pandemic, adding the situation is improving because of the president's leadership.

Read: 'Vile': Former Trump Aide Slams President's Campaign As 'self-serving Branding Exercise'

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Tuesday, October 27 released a press statement saying that the pandemic has ended, which garnered a lot of flak from critics because of the kind of situation America is currently in. The country under Donald Trump's watch became the worst affected in the world with more than 8 million confirmed cases and over 2,00,000 deaths so far.

Read: Trump Admin Proposes To Scrap Computerised Lottery System To Select H-1B Visas

Farah, while speaking to CNN, said that the intention of the press release was to commend the frontline medical workers and scientists who are working since day one of the pandemic. She said that the United States has passed the critical point in the ongoing fight against the virus and is currently at the best point to treat the disease, insisting that it will be handed a defeat when the country gets a vaccine by the end of this year.

Read: Melania Trump Agrees With Supporter Who Called US President Donald Trump 'handsome'

White House claims COVID-19 ended

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy's press released titled "Trump administration releases science and technology accomplishments from the first term" highlighted ending the COVID-19 pandemic as one of Trump administration's achievement when in reality the country remains the worst-performing nation in terms of cases and deaths, which still rising at unprecedented levels.

"From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration has taken decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease," the press release said. However, critics argue that the administration has done quite the opposite of what it claimed in the release with President Trump at the forefront of shredding every piece of science-based evidence and attacking his own government's scientists, including the US CDC chief Dr. Anthony Fauci for doing their job and performing their duty event if it meant going against their leader's words.

Read: Biden Asserts He Will Tackle COVID-19, Lashes Out At Trump For 'surrendering' To Pandemic

