US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Weapon Off Southern California Coast

The United States Air Force announced that it successfully tested a hypersonic weapon on May 14. The US Air Force in a statement said that they had conducted the test off the Southern California coast. According to the US Air Force, the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) was successfully released from the B-52H Stratofortress bomber.

After the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) separated from the aircraft, its booster ignited and burned for expected duration. According to the US Air Force statement, the weapon had achieved "hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound." The test was executed by 419th Flight Test Squadron and the Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Brigadier General Heath Collins, Air Force Program Executive Officer for Weapons, called the testing of hypersonic weapon a "major accomplishment" for the weapons enterprise and Air Force. He stressed that the "tenacity, expertise and commitment" of team played a key role in overcoming the past year's challenges to achieve recent success.

“This was a major accomplishment by the ARRW team, for the weapons enterprise, and our Air Force. The team's tenacity, expertise, and commitment were key in overcoming the past year's challenges to get us to the recent success. We are ready to build on what we've learned and continue moving hypersonics forward," Brigadier General Heath Collins said in the statement.

ARRW testing enhances precision-strike capabilities: US Air Force

According to the US Air Force statement, the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon has been designed to make the US capable to hold "fixed, high-value, time-sensitive targets at risk in contested environments" from stand-off distances. The testing of hypersonic weapons will also enhance "precision-strike capabilities by enabling rapid response strikes against heavily defended land targets." Lt. Col. Michael Jungquist, 419th FLTS commander and GPB CTF director, said that the test was executed "flawlessly" and the team had made history by the first air-launched hypersonic weapon. The program had suffered three flight test failures before the recent successful test of a hypersonic weapon, CNN reported. Earlier in April, the US Air Force had announced that they had decided to delay the schedule for the weapon's completion due to flight test anomalies.

Image: AP

