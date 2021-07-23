US Air-strikes Taliban; Destroys Hostage Military Equipment In Afghanistan's Kandahar

The US military launched four airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces targeting Taliban insurgents at Kandahar province, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Thursday. However, he refrained from disclosing specifics details of the operation, including the type of aircraft or location, citing security reasons. Kirby, during a press briefing, said that the United States has acted upon the request of the Afghan government. The airstrikes were meant to support the Afghan national defence and security force (ANDSF).

Airstrike destroyed military equipment that Taliban had taken from Afghan force

Kirby informed that the United States has a variety of combat aircraft based in the Middle East within the range of Afghanistan which is enough to target any Taliban aggression. It is worth noting that this was the first response by the US military after General Scott Miller, who had been the top US commander in the country, surrendered his command. Another US defence official informed that out of four airstrikes, two of them were targeted to destroy military equipment that the Taliban had taken from the Afghan force. "The Afghans requested those strikes, as well as those targeting Taliban fighting positions, including at least one strike in the southern province of Kandahar," added the official.

190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban: Reports

Recently, the United States has withdrawn almost 90 per cent of its troops from Afghanistan. However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground and fears mount that the country could soon fall into civil war. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US military would focus on countering threats to the US homeland from extremist groups inside Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops from the war-led country.

Further, Austin maintained that President Joe Biden has assured the Afghan government would provide financial and other kinds of support to the Afghan defence forces. Austin also noted that a small but robust presence of American troops will remain in Kabul after August 31-- the deadline given by President Biden to US troops for the withdrawal-- to provide security to the diplomatic facilities and the international airport.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)