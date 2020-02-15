US All Set To Sign Peace Accord With Taliban, Withdraw Forces Over 18 Months

The US government and Taliban is all set to sign their peace treaty by the end of this month which includes a plan for a weeklong ceasefire and withdrawal of all American forces from Afghanistan over a period of 18 months, according to the reports. The top sources involved in the negotiations between the US and the Taliban in Qatar told the media that both sides have agreed to sign the peace deal on February 29. The peace deal has been negotiated with the Trump administration for a long time which includes the talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government under President Ashraf Ghani which are to begin on March 10.

US to release 5000 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government did not involve the US-Taliban negotiations due to strong reservations about the militant group’s religious extremism and violence. According to the reports, US has agreed to release 5000 Taliban prisoners between February 29 and March 10. United States President Donald Trump on February 13 reportedly said that he thinks that there is a good chance that the US will reach a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

According to international media reports, it is also speculated that the US-Taliban deal will be signed on February 29 which will put an end to the 19-year-old war. After the deal signing, the US troops are further expected to pull out of the South East Asian country within 18 months, that is till August 2021.

Talks resumed in December

The talks between Taliban-US were reportedly resumed in Qatar in December 2019 and three months after Trump abruptly halted the diplomatic efforts and called it 'dead'. However, the peace deal is also expected to focus on the 'reduction of violence' through a ceasefire and intra-Afghan negotiations. The deal would further call for the Taliban and US to refrain from conducting attacks or combat operations for seven days.

(With AP inputs)