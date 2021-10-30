US Allies Urge Joe Biden To Prevent Shift To ‘no First Use’ Of Nuclear Arms

Major US allies in Europe and Asia are reportedly lobbying President Joe Biden not to change America’s nuclear policy amid concerns that the White House is considering adding a nuclear “no first use” declaration. According to Financial Times, nations including Britain, France, Germany, Japan and Australia share concerns that the Congressionally-mandated nuclear policy posture review could undermine the long-established deterrence efforts aimed at Russia and China.

As per the media outlet, while some US allies believe that Biden will refrain from alterations to the existing policy, many are concerned that the American President could consider a policy referred to as “sole purpose”, which would make it clear that the US would use nuclear weapons only in a narrowly-prescribed set of circumstances. One unnamed European official told the newspaper that the administration’s mulling of a shift to a new policy would be a “huge gift to China and Russia”.

The allies in both Europe and Asia said that any changes that could confine the US to use its nuclear weapons in a prescribed set of circumstances triggers fear that the “nuclear umbrella” of US allies would weaken. They said that they do not want to see America restrict itself to permitting the use of nuclear weapons only to deter an attack on the US or to retaliate. As per the media outlet, the allies also want to hear from Biden over this weekend’s G20 leaders’ summit in Rome that changes will not be made restricting America’s use of nuclear weapons.

'Sole purpose' nuclear policy would be 'soul-crushing'

An official reportedly said that America adopting a “sole purpose” nuclear declaratory policy would be “soul-crushing” to US allies and partners. The allies fear that Biden’s new approach, if implemented, could also promote partners such as Japan and South Korea to develop their own nuclear weapons, triggering a regional arms race.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time when US allies have raised concerns over America’s nuclear policy, which hasn’t changed since the end of the Cold War. Previously, when US defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, allies reportedly had engaged in intense lobbying to prevent any substantive changes to US nuclear policy. Separately, Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said that consultations with allies were “essential and ongoing” as the administration wrapped up the nuclear posture review, which is expected before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, amid the rising allies’ concern, Biden on Friday met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. According to a joint statement, the two leaders committed to a “credible and unite nuclear alliance” as well as a promise of “close consultations” on nuclear matters.

(Image: AP)

