US And UK Weigh Russia Sanctions Over Use Of Chemical Weapons

The United States and United Kingdom may impose sanctions on Russia over the use of chemical weapons. According to the reports by Bloomberg, the British officials plan to push for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. This is being done to pressure Russia to provide answers over its use of banned substances. Also, this will increase potential measures with key European allies, including both France and Germany.

The United States recently concluded that the Russian government has used a chemical weapon against its own citizens, referring to Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, which was reportedly used to poison Navalny. Washington said the use of a chemical weapon was in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and hence it is imposing sanctions on Russia for a minimum of 12 months. The sanctions will take effect after the 15-day Congressional notification period.

Read: UK Government May Reward The People Who Maintain Healthy Lifestyle

US imposes sanctions on Russia

The US imposed sanctions on 14 Russian companies and several officials, including the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The list also includes Pavel Anatolievich Popov, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Defense, Igor Victorovich Krasnov, Prosecutor General for the Russian Federation. Krasnov prosecuted Navalny after the opposition leader returned to Russia in January. Navalny has been sentenced to prison for two and a half years for violating parole time. Also, note that Navalny was in Germany receiving treatment for poisoning during the time he is being accused of violating parole.

Read: UK: Bodybuilder Died After 'taking Steroids He Had Bought Illegally Online', Says Report

In response, Russia has issued strong opposition to the recent sanctions announced by the United States in connection with Alexei Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment case. Russian foreign ministry warned the United States against "anti-Russia" sanctions and promised reciprocal action. Russia urged the United States not to "play with fire" and said that Washington has "no moral right" to lecture others, calling the Western superpower a "serial violator" of international treaties and agreements.

Read: US: Federal Investigators Probe Communication Between Lawmakers And Capitol Attackers

Also Read: Brexit: EU Warns It Will Launch Legal Proceedings Against UK