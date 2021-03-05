UK: Bodybuilder Died After 'taking Steroids He Had Bought Illegally Online', Says Report

A 27-year-old bodybuilder from South Africa, who passed away last year in the United Kingdom, died due to excessive intake of body enhancement drugs he ordered online during the lockdown, an inquiry revealed. According to Daily Mail, Lex Darne resorted to buying illegal body enhancement drugs online after he was denied testosterone surgery by a British doctor. Lex, who was a gym-owner in South Africa, was reportedly denied testosterone treatment by his physician because of no clear prescription.

Died due to organ failure

According to the British daily, Lex moved to the United Kingdom in January 2020 and was seeking testosterone treatment ever since. Lex used to get his testosterone checked on a regular basis when he was in South Africa. Lex had fathered a child just weeks before he succumbed to multiple organ failure at a hospital in the UK. Lex's son was born on May 10 and he died at a hospital on June 29. Lex was taken to the hospital by his mother Barbara Darne after he complained about the difficulty in breathing. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors discovered that Lex's heart had enlarged, which they said could be the reason behind his untimely demise.

"My son, Lex sadly passed away recently. He was a very special soul with a huge heart especially when it came to animals. He was closely affiliated with the SPCA in the Garden Route where his beloved dog, Apollo was adopted and had hoped one day to have a home big enough to rescue many dogs. If you feel you would like to donate to this cause in memory of Lex, we know he would be super happy," Barbara wrote on 'backabuddy', an online fundraising website.

Days after Lex passed away, Barbara created an online fundraiser to collect money for opening an animal shelter, an initiative her son would have taken up had he been alive. According to Barbara, Lex was a pooch lover and always wanted to open a rescue shelter for dogs. Barbara has managed to raise over 13,000 South African Rand for the cause to date, which has well exceeded her target of 5,000 Rand.

