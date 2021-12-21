US Announces 37 Cr Reward For Info Related To Killing Of Blogger In 2015 In Bangladesh

The US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service, on Monday, has announced a reward of $5milion to bring justice for a US citizen killed in the terrorist attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh. According to the statement released by US Justice Department, US citizen Avijit Roy and his wife, Rafida Bonya Ahmed, were attacked brutally by the terror outfits back in 2015. Though Ahmed survived the attack, her husband died on the spot. Since then, the United States invested heavily in intelligence and mounted pressure on the Bangladesh government to convict the culprit. However, not much has been achieved by the US, as well as, the Bangladesh government.

"On February 26, 2015, Roy and Ahmed, both Bangladesh-born US citizens, were visiting Dhaka to attend a book fair when they were attacked by assailants with machetes. Roy was killed and Ahmed survived with critical injuries, " the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service said in a statement released on December 20.

Reward! Up to $5 Million for Information

On Attack Against Americans in Bangladesh



In 2015, terrorists killed Avijit Roy and wounded his wife, Rafida Ahmed, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



Six individuals were charged for attack

It's been more than seven years since both the US government and the Bangladesh government are working to nab the terrorists involved in the heinous terrorist attack. As of now, a total of six individuals were charged, tried, and convicted in Bangladesh. Two of the convicted conspirators, Syed Ziaul Haque (aka Major Zia) and Akram Hussain were tried in absentia and remain at large. Notably, two Islamic Jihadi organisations based in Bangladesh-- Ansarullah Bangla Team, a local al-Qa’ida-inspired terrorist group-- claimed responsibility for the heinous attack. Shortly thereafter, Asim Umar, the now-deceased leader of al-Qa’ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), posted a widely circulated video claiming that AQIS followers were responsible for the attack on the US couple. However, the investigators did not find enough evidence to bring justice to the slain US man.

In 2016, the Department of State designated AQIS as a Foreign Terrorist Organization under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224, which provides authority to sanction terrorists and those who support terrorists or terrorist acts. Subsequently, the US Department of Justice, through its Rewards for Justice (RFJ) office, has announced a reward of $5 million. "Anyone with information on this incident should text RFJ via Signal, Telegram, or Whatsapp at +1 (202) 702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential," the department has issued a dedicated communication channel to gather evidence about the terrorists.

