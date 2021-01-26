US: Anthony Fauci 'concerned' About Deadliness Of New UK COVID-19 Strain

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday voiced his concern about the new UK variant, which scientists have said is not only more contagious, but also deadly. Fauci, while speaking to NBC, said the preliminary data analyzed by British scientists show the new variant to be more deadly, adding "I'm pretty convinced there is a degree of increase in the seriousness of the actual infection, which we really have to keep an eye on.''

Fauci warned people that their was a need to maintain caution despite the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. Fauci said that the drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations cannot be attributed to vaccines. Fauci added that it is not the right time to get complacent because of the circulating UK variant in the country, which has already been detected in 20 states and is more contagious.

Fauci also said pharmaceutical companies are working to upgrade the vaccines, however, added that the available vaccines should be effective against the new UK and South African strains. US drugmaker Moderna has already developed a new COVID-19 vaccine, which it says will be more effective against the new variants. The firm intends to launch a trial of the new vaccine very soon.

Meanwhile, Fauci told NBC that he agrees with the US President Joe Biden's plan to impose a travel ban on South Africa because of the new strain. The infectious disease expert also backed the idea of double masking as he said it makes sense that the double layering will be more effective in blocking the harmful aerosols from entering the mouth or nose of the person using it.

COVID-19 in the US

The United States remains the worst affected country in the world as it recent surpassed the 25 million COVID-19 cases-mark. The country has so far registered more than 25 million infections and over 4,19,000 deaths, way more than any other country in the world. The US is also number one when it comes to inoculating its people as it has to date vaccinated more than 21 million citizens. However, the country has only vaccinated 6 percent of its population, which is still behind some of the other nations such as Israel, which has immunized 44 percent of its population.

(Image Credit: AP)